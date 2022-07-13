AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 18,096 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in DermTech were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMTK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in DermTech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 152,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in DermTech by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 176,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 115,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,470 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

