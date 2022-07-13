AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,413 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.30% of Essential Utilities worth $38,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

