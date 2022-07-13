AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Decreases Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,698 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.34% of Planet Fitness worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

NYSE PLNT opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

