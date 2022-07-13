AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,391 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.34% of Perficient worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

