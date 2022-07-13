AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $68.66 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $68,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $427.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.04, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

