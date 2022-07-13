AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.18% of Clorox worth $29,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.