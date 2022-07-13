AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,497 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.23% of Albemarle worth $60,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,510,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

Albemarle stock opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

