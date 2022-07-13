AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,233 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 1.03% of Everbridge worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $8,730,000. Tensile Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $11,775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 3,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 172,346 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

