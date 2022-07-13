AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 41,297 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

NYSE OMC opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

