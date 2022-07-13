AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 1,553 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Autodesk worth $53,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average of $211.85.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.