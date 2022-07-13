AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Head-To-Head Comparison

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get AerSale alerts:

This table compares AerSale and urban-gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerSale 10.70% 13.46% 11.65% urban-gro 0.02% 0.04% 0.03%

AerSale has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, urban-gro has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of urban-gro shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of AerSale shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of urban-gro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AerSale and urban-gro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerSale $340.44 million 2.43 $36.12 million $0.87 18.40 urban-gro $62.11 million 0.95 -$880,000.00 ($0.02) -278.00

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than urban-gro. urban-gro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AerSale and urban-gro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerSale 0 1 0 0 2.00 urban-gro 0 0 3 0 3.00

urban-gro has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Given urban-gro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe urban-gro is more favorable than AerSale.

Summary

AerSale beats urban-gro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AerSale (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment also provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.