Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 75,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Aflac by 13.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.