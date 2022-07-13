AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.53

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 6900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.