Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)
