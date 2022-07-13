Alpaca Finance Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $31.35 million and $5.16 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

