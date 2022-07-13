Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 21,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 29,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $108,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 511.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 153.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 127,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 76,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

