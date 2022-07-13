Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $43.10 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $43,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 255,097 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 205,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

