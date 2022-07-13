Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,702,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,489,000. First Horizon makes up approximately 2.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.51% of First Horizon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 44,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

