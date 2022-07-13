Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 135,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,324,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

