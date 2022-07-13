Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 135,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,324,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.
About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

