American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading Down 2.9%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

