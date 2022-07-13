Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

