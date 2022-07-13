Analysts Set Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Target Price at $94.00

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

CPYYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 90 ($1.07) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.13) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

