Analysts Set Expectations for GSK plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GSK in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.