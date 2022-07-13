Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $67.58

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OneMain by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in OneMain by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,923,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

