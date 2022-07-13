Analyzing Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48% Lomiko Metals N/A -38.60% -36.83%

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -3.76

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Captor Capital and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 724.91%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Captor Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

