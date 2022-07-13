Analyzing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SES AI and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36% Microvast N/A -45.47% -28.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SES AI and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.49%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than SES AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Microvast $151.98 million 4.40 -$206.48 million N/A N/A

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

About SES AI (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Microvast (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

