Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 1,720.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ANEB traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -1.44. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

