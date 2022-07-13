AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.73 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of ANGO opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $775.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.85.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

