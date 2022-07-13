Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.46 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Ankr has a market cap of $216.90 million and $16.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.81 or 0.99943030 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.