ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.37% of ANSYS worth $104,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

