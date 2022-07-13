AntiMatter Market Capitalization Reaches $14.92 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

