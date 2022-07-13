Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Newmark Group alerts:

58.2% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Newmark Group and Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.91 billion 0.66 $750.73 million $3.50 2.89 Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.78 3.65

Newmark Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anywhere Real Estate. Newmark Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Newmark Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Newmark Group and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Anywhere Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.10%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 23.31% 30.22% 9.67% Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21%

Summary

Newmark Group beats Anywhere Real Estate on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 160 offices on four continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.