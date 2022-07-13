Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the period. AON makes up about 0.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,870,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,311. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.70.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.