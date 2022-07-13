ApeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $482.72 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $482.72 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00022558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00173568 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

