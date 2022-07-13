Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,386 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $62,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

