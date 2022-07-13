Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

DFAX stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

