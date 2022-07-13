Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 140,069 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,069 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,823,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.4% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 451,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

