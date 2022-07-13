Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

