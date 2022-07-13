Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 896 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,785. The company has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.