Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 1,099 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $195.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,274. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

