Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.96. 13,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,246. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.18.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

