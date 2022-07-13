Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. 142,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

