Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $8.87 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $5.71 on Wednesday, reaching $369.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.60. The company has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

