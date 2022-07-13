Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

