Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,009 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 3.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,548. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

