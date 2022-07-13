Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,670 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 715.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

