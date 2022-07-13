Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

