ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $22,201.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

