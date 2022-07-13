Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.18). 10,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)
Featured Articles
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Arden Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arden Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.