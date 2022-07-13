Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 68,300 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,600,000. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $677.04 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $873.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $870.70.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.